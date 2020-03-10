Many Lake Havasu City parents are making plans for their kids next week for spring break. A free activity on Wednesday is tailor-made for families.
The Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge is hosting its annual Friends and Family Fun Day on March 18. The event is 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Jude Gilford said youngsters can participate in several activities. She is vice president of the Friends of the Refuges, a volunteer organization. Several of its members will be on hand for the Fun Day. Activities include:
View waterfowl through a spotting scope.
Go on a guided nature hike.
Learn to shoot a bow and arrow at the instructor-led archery range.
Enjoy a free fish day at one of four fishing docks. Bring your equipment or borrow the refuge’s gear.
Learn from the experts about the resources at the refuge.
Before the Wednesday visit, talk with children about the refuge. Explain that unlike most rivers in Arizona, the Bill Williams runs east to west across the landscape. The river extends 40 miles before emptying into the Colorado River at Lake Havasu.
The river is an important wildlife corridor, allowing wildlife to travel across the desert landscape. According to the refuge’s web page, for centuries the river has served people in the same way, allowing Native Americans and many others to travel across the otherwise hostile environment.
To the north of the river are the Artillery Mountains, the Rawhide Mountains and the Bill Williams Mountains. To the south lie the Buckskin Mountains. Earliest written records of the area come from Spanish explorers who traveled through as early as 1598.
The web site also notes that the refuge is named after Bill Williams, a trapper and early explorer of the region. Williams (1787-1849) was a noted mountain man and frontiersman. He served as an interpreter for the government and led several expeditions in the West. Fluent in several languages, he lived with the Osage, where he married the daughter of a chief, and with the Ute.
Arizona honors Williams with a river, a mountain and a town named in his honor. A statue of him greets visitors at the west end of town in Williams.
Questions? Call refuge specialist Joey Saccomanno at 928-667-4144, Ext. 128.
Directions: From Lake Havasu City, travel 17 miles south on Hwy 95 until you cross the Bill Williams River. Continue for ½ mile and turn right into the visitor center parking area at Mile Marker 161. From Parker go north 18 miles to marker 161 and turn toward the lake.
