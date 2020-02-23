A Las Vegas-based spring break promoter will not be returning to Lake Havasu City this year, which means fewer festivities for the city’s annual adventure-seeking college students.
JusCollege became the Nautical Beachfront Resort’s official Spring Break event coordinator in 2017, replacing longstanding spring break promoter Summer Winter Action Tours. Now, JusCollege has chosen not to return to Havasu this year, instead hosting spring break gatherings in Las Vegas, Cabo San Lucas and Cancun.
“Last year we knew they weren’t coming back,” said Nautical General Manager Frank Casarez. “They stopped marketing in Havasu. It was very costly for them, they said … they’ve gone down to Mexico, where it’s cheaper.”
The Nautical, until this year, was a destination not only for spring break stays, but also for concerts, parties and events catering to the city’s annual crowd of college adventurers. Now, Casarez says filling the gap may be a challenge – but not an insurmountable one.
“Just like every other hotel here, we’re going online and trying to get families and students with regular rates,” Casarez said. “It will be interesting to see what happens. We’re doing whatever we can with our marketing to fill the gap.”
According to Casarez, that gap amounts to an estimated 556 room-nights per year. Despite JusCollege’s absence, however, Casarez is hopeful that the Nautical can fill those rooms regardless.
“We’re trying different things to make up the difference,” Casarez said. “Our transient pace of reservations this March are above what they were last year, and April could be in line with last year’s numbers.”
According to Lake Havasu City tourism officials, many spring breakers may be attracted to packages offered by organizations like JusCollege and Summer Winter Action Tours, due to their lower expense and price inclusiveness. But this year, other demographics may fill the void left by JusCollege’s departure.
“We expect a larger percentage of our spring break vacationers to be families rather than college students,” said GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon. “Our hotels appear to be having strong occupancy during the spring break period with less college students, so we can assume that families are playing a larger part in that mix.”
The London Bridge Resort will continue to coordinate its own events for spring breakers throughout the months of March and April.
