The spring 2022 convocation held this weekend at ASU Havasu marked the university’s tenth year of being in operation. As stated by their executive director Carla Harcleroad during her welcome speech, the ceremony’s students increased the total number of graduates to over 200.
Receiving their baccalaureate diplomas on Saturday were 18 of the 23 graduating students of the class of 2022. Nursing students were allowed to walk during the outdoor ceremony although their programs will officially end in the summer.
Harcleroad offered hope and encouraging words to the newest graduates of ASU Havasu.
“Take your next right steps,” Harcleroad said. “I hope you keep learning and becoming the very best version of yourself.”
Two students spoke during the ceremony and lent the crowd of family, friends, and fellow classmates knowledge of their time spent at the university.
“We are honored to be the class speakers for the class of 2022,” Nancy Suarez-Castro said. “ASU has prepared me for my future career goals.”
Suarez-Castro accepted her diploma for Psychology and relayed to the audience about her struggles to overcome making friends within her college campus. She credited her experience as a student worker for allowing her to create relationships while learning about her own strengths and weaknesses. Suarez-Castro also went on to say she would be the first member of her family to graduate from a university.
Inna Yakhontova shared her journey afterwards and remembered a saying her father told her about education being an investment in herself. She was thankful for being able to complete her studies despite the pandemic she faced.
“I will forever be grateful to my friends here,” Yakhontova said. “Anything is truly possible when you set your mind to it.”
The ceremony’s keynote speaker was Mayor Cal Sheehy, who divulged to the new ASU at Lake Havasu alumni students that they should remain kind to others and always strive to continue learning.
“Today, we celebrate your baccalaureate graduation. Although you have just finished a remarkable milestone in learning, I encourage you to never stop learning. Ask questions and be curious. Commit to a life of learning. Always be learning something new,” Sheehy added. “Your abilities have no limits. Use your ingenuity, creativity, and resources to make your mark in your community, in your home, and in your career.”
After the graduates received their diplomas, Clayton Callen rose to the podium as a speaker from ASU at Lake Havasu’s Alumni Association. He garnered laughs during his speech with a quote from the film “Joe Dirt” and guaranteed the new alumni students that they were now a part of a worldwide community of ASU students.
“As an alum of Arizona State University, you will be joining the ranks of over a half of a million across the globe of over 170 ASU alumni chapters worldwide. You’re never too far away from fellow Sun Devils,” Callen said. “The title of ASU alum has no expiration date so always reach out, represent and relish in the fact that ASU would not be here without people like you.”
The ceremony ended with an indoor recessional that included cold refreshments and a photo wall for families and friends to take photos with their graduates.
