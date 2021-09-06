High wind and thunderstorms arrived in Lake Havasu City last week, but those storms came down on at least one home more than most.
According to the National Weather Service, measurable rainfall fell throughout the city while winds reached speeds of almost 40 mph. Havasu resident Tami Henrickson was standing in her backyard with her children and her dog when the storm came — and she says she’s blessed for that, at least.
“For a few minutes it was just raining and we were videotaping it,” Henrickson said this week. “Then I heard something come off of my air conditioner and hit the back wall of another home. The wind rose up, and it was like a mini-tornado … now my whole roof is almost gone.”
Roof tiles and even lumber separated from the structure, some of which damaged the brick wall at the rear of Henrickson’s residence and flew onto neighbors’ property. Power lines were torn from their poles and outlets, she said, and her home was still without electricity as of Friday.
“I have no idea what the damage estimate is,” Henrickson said. “Farmers Insurance has put us up in a hotel for now … it’s been four years, and our house is high up. We always have strong wind, but it’s never been like this.”
Today’s News-Herald noted no similar damage to other homes on Cataract Drive as of Friday.
