Lake Havasu City has been squirreling away a valuable desert resource for a little over a decade. It isn’t preparing for a rainy day, but rather a particularly dry one.
The city has been dealing with effluent, or treated wastewater, for as long as it has had wastewater treatment plants that produce it. Over the years, Lake Havasu City has made it a priority to reuse as much effluent as is reasonably feasible to decrease its take of Colorado River water.
“It is important for us to, when we can, use effluent over potable water because we want to make sure that we are good stewards of the water and we are conserving water when we can – as long as it is cost effective,” said City Manager Jess Knudson.
Although Havasu has invested in significant infrastructure in order to reuse effluent for irrigation purposes around the city, only about half of the effluent produced is actually delivered to customers according to the 2020 Water Conservation Plan. While some of the unused effluent is returned to the aquifer under the city through percolation ponds on Pittsburgh Island, the rest is being injected into the surface to create a mound of groundwater that the city can pump back out in the future without cutting into its annual Colorado River water entitlement.
The groundwater is located to the southwest of the North Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, which sends all of its excess effluent to vadose injection wells that pump the water 180 feet into the ground. Vadose, from the Latin word for shallow, refers to underground water that is above the water table.
According to the 2020 Water Conservation Plan the area near the North Regional Plant was chosen specifically for its favorable hydrologic conditions. The report says that in Lake Havasu City any groundwater taken at or below the regional accounting surface of 449.7 feet above mean sea level is charged toward the city’s Colorado River allocation. Anything above that elevation is considered groundwater. So by creating underground storage in the vadose zone the city can make use of the effluent without it being counted against the city’s federal allocation.
“It is essentially banking water for future use,” Knudson said.
The city originally installed the four vadose injection wells adjacent to the North Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant in 2008, and by the end of that year began injecting between 0.5 and 1 million gallons of effluent per day into the surface to test it out. As of early 2019, a total of 3,700 acre feet of effluent had been pumped into the ground via the wells.
Currently effluent is being pumped into the underground storage, but it is not being pumped back out. Lake Havasu City did some exploratory drilling in 2016 that was successfully able to recover the recharged water and in 2018 was awarded a grant from the Bureau of Reclamation to develop a design plan for construction of a pipeline from the recharge field to a nearby effluent pipeline leading to various customers. According to the Water Conservation Plan the city plans to seek further grant funding to install the pipeline once the design is complete.
Still, Knudson said the city has no plans to make use of the expanding groundwater any time in the foreseeable future.
“From the city’s perspective, we have to be looking at long-term approaches and this is something that would probably benefit Lake Havasu City for many decades to come,” he said. “It is about making plans now to benefit future generations.”
The cost of reuse
Cities are required to treat the water from their sewers prior to returning it to the ground, so producing effluent is more or less an unavoidable cost, Knudson said.
Lake Havasu City’s wastewater treatment plants go above and beyond industry standards, but most of the cost associated with reusing effluent is associated with creating the infrastructure to deliver the product to potential users.
“It is all about the delivery system,” Knudson said. “It is all about the many, many dollars that it would take to install a pipe underground to deliver it. Pipe is not cheap.”
According to the 2020 Water Conservation Plan, the city only uses about half of the available effluent created annually, although the percentage used varies widely from month to month depending on the time of year. During the summer, when demand for water for irrigation is at its highest, nearly all of the effluent produced is used. During the cooler and wetter winter months, however, demand for effluent drops significantly.
Currently effluent from the Island Wastewater Treatment Plant is pumped to Nautical Estates Condominiums, Lake Havasu Marina, The Islander RV Park and the city football and soccer fields on the Island. Effluent from the Mulberry Wastewater Treatment Plant is primarily used by London Bridge East Golf Course and London Bridge West Golf Course. The North Regional plant’s primary effluent user is The Refuge Golf and Country Club.
Connecting more users to the system would allow for more effluent use and consequently decrease the demand for potable water that would come from the city’s allocation of Colorado River water. But the infrastructure needed to distribute effluent to potential users is a significant investment.
“Right now most of our parks use potable water for watering,” Knudson said. “That is just because of the cost-benefit ratio that it would take for us to construct the lines and the tanks that would be required for us to deliver effluent water to some different areas.”
In early 2019, Lake Havasu City was hoping to invest up to $2.4 million dollars for infrastructure to provide effluent to Rotary, London Bridge Beach, Jack Hardie and Cypress parks, as well as to the ball fields at ASU Havasu. At the time city officials told Today’s News-Herald that adding those facilities would allow for Havasu to reuse 100 percent of its effluent for most of the year, except for some winter months.
Unfortunately the only bid the city received to construct the project was cost-prohibitive, coming in at $3.75 million. Knudson said the city ultimately rejected the bid because it would have taken too long for the investment to pay off.
That doesn’t mean that the city has given up on the project, however.
“We are trying to look at things a little bit differently to see if maybe there is a different way of doing these things,” Knudson said. “If we can get the cost down to a respectable number then we will look at that. If we can get close, then the tiebreaker obviously is the fact that we would be conserving water. We are trying hard to make the dollars work, but we are also using taxpayer dollars so we have to make sure that the approach is logical.”
