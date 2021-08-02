A fatal vehicle collision Sunday shut down both directions of State Route 95 near the Parker Dam. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the two-vehicle crash occurred at Milepost 154, between Resort Road and the turn-off to Buckskin Mountain State Park.
ADOT said the crash resulted in fatalities but didn’t confirm the number of deaths. A spokesman with the department said the accident was under investigation and he couldn’t provide any additional details. Social media posts indicated Sunday night the crash killed two people from Parker. That information has not been independently confirmed.
The highway was closed from just after noon to 5:39 p.m. Traffic was detoured over Resort Road and Riverside Drive. That section of Riverside Drive passes Fox’s Resort and Sundance Saloon. Beyond Sundance, the road had been closed due to rock slides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.