SR-95 paving could begin by spring

Traffic flows on a busy State Route 95 through Lake Havasu City.

 News-Herald file photo

Residents of Colorado River communities are eager for the repaving of nearly 50 miles of well-worn State Route 95 through Lake Havasu and Bullhead City. The work will be completed in separate phases, some likely starting by late spring or early summer.

Dist. 30 state representative Leo Biasiucci, (R-Lake Havasu) largely credited with securing nearly $50-million in state funding for the work, said he is pleased to see progress for improvements that are long overdue.

