The annual Finnish-American St. Urho Day picnic and mixer is March 16 at Rotary Park’s Ramada A.
Coincidentally, that day is the official St. Urho Day. St. Urho is a Finnish counterpart to St. Patrick. Just as Patrick had driven the snakes from Ireland, the fictional St. Urho drove a plague of frogs from Finland.
The party begins at noon. Bring a chair and your own picnic lunch.
This is the 20th annual event, said organizer Les Niemi. Finns, Swede Finns and spouses are welcome. There will be a short program. Guests will receive a free Finnish American Reporter copy. The monthly journal features articles and news reports of interest to Finns across North America.
