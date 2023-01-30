Cristobal Contreras

A Lake Havasu City man accused of attacking two acquaintances with a knife during an argument this month is now scheduled to appear for arraignment in Mohave Superior Court.

Mohave County prosecutors are expected to issue formal charges against Cristobal Contreras at an arraignment hearing on Thursday, following his indictment last week on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

