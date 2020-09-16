Mohave County prosecutors may seek more severe sentencing for a Lake Havasu City man arrested last month in a stabbing incident, after revealing an extensive record of felony convictions in California.
Filiberto Chacon, 38, was arraigned earlier this month on one count of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Chacon was involved in an Aug. 15 fight at an address on the 2400 block of Palisades Drive. During the fight, police say Chacon used a large kitchen knife to stab the victim multiple times. Prior to the alleged stabbing incident, prosecutors say Chacon has four separate convictions in the state of California for dangerous offenses.
Chacon was convicted on felony counts of resisting arrest in 2011 and 2012, prosecutors say, and was convicted in 2015 on charges of possession of a weapon by a felon. In 2018, Chacon was convicted on felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in which he may have inflicted serious injury.
Under Arizona statute, a defendant with more than two felony convictions may be classified as a “category-three” repetitive offender, with a greater sentencing range if convicted. For a Class Three felony, such as aggravated assault, Chacon could face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.
As of Tuesday, Chacon remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court Sept. 24 for a pre-trial conference.
