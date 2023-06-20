A Lake Havasu City man accused of stabbing a victim at a Swanson Avenue restaurant could plead guilty this week at a scheduled hearing in Mohave Superior Court.
Andrew Z. Bunger, 39, is scheduled to appear Friday in Mohave Superior Court for a change-of-plea hearing. According to court documents, the hearing was requested on Bunger’s behalf Thursday by Deputy Mohave County Legal Defender Emily Weiss.
Weiss previously issued a general denial of criminal wrongdoing by Bunger in a May 23 court filing, arguing a lack of criminal intent and a possible insufficiency of the state’s evidence to prove Bunger’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The case began May 7, at a shopping center on Swanson Avenue. According to police, Bunger entered a restaurant at the location and engaged in extremely disruptive behavior. A victim allegedly confronted Bunger at the scene, which escalated to a physical fight at the location. During that fight, police say Bunger drew a knife and stabbed the victim in his torso, causing serious physical injury.
According to investigators, Bunger left the location before emergency first responders arrived. He was later arrested at a location on the 1700 block of Magnolia Drive.
Bunger was ultimately charged with counts including disorderly conduct with a weapon, aggravated assault with a weapon - And at the Mohave County Jail facility, he was additionally charged with one count of damage to jail property.
As of Tuesday, Bunger remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.