Andrew Bunger

A Lake Havasu City man accused of stabbing a victim at a Swanson Avenue restaurant could plead guilty this week at a scheduled hearing in Mohave Superior Court.

Andrew Z. Bunger, 39, is scheduled to appear Friday in Mohave Superior Court for a change-of-plea hearing. According to court documents, the hearing was requested on Bunger’s behalf Thursday by Deputy Mohave County Legal Defender Emily Weiss.

