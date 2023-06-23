A Lake Havasu City man pleaded guilty this week to charges of aggravated assault, in an alleged stabbing incident that took place earlier this year.
Andrew Z. Bunger, 39, was initially charged in early May with felony counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon and aggravated assault with a weapon. Under an agreement with prosecutors, the charges against Bunger will be reduced to aggravated assault, which will be classified as a non-dangerous offense. The agreement stipulates that Bunger could face a sentence of probation, or as much as 3.5 years in prison, at the court’s discretion.
The case began May 7, when police say Bunger entered a restaurant at a Swanson Avenue shopping center. According to police, Bunger behaved in an extremely disruptive manner, before the victim confronted him at the scene. That confrontation led to a physical fight at the location, during which police say Bunger stabbed the victim in his torso and caused serious physical injury.
Police say that Bunger fled the location before emergency first responders arrived. He was later found and arrested at a location on the 1700 block of Magnolia Drive.
According to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jerom Shaver, there may be some credence toward classifying the alleged assault as a “non-dangerous” offense.
“Police never recovered the knife he used,” Shaver said on Friday. “Officers scoured the area, but didn’t find a knife with blood on it. (Bunger) had an empty sheath in his possession … but he may have used a butter knife or a steak knife in the offense.”
Bunger’s next scheduled court appearance is expected to take place at a July 17 sentencing hearing.
