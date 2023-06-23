Andrew Bunger

Andrew Z. Bunger

A Lake Havasu City man pleaded guilty this week to charges of aggravated assault, in an alleged stabbing incident that took place earlier this year.

Andrew Z. Bunger, 39, was initially charged in early May with felony counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon and aggravated assault with a weapon. Under an agreement with prosecutors, the charges against Bunger will be reduced to aggravated assault, which will be classified as a non-dangerous offense. The agreement stipulates that Bunger could face a sentence of probation, or as much as 3.5 years in prison, at the court’s discretion.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.