A man accused in a near-fatal stabbing was released from custody last week on $10,000 bond.
Filiberto Chacon, 38, was arrested Aug. 15 after prosecutors say he became enraged over the possible theft of his mobile phone. During the confrontation that ensued, Chacon allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife and stabbed the victim multiple times. Despite being identified as a repetitive offender by prosecutors, Chacon was released from Mohave County Jail on Dec. 8.
When police arrived at the 2400 block of Palisades Drive on the night of the incident, Chacon was allegedly found with the weapon at his feet and blood on his shirt. According to investigators, Chacon allegedly made multiple statements as he was taken into custody.
“I stuck him,” prosecutors quoted Chacon as saying at the time of his arrest. “He was in my house, he punched me, so I wacked him. I should have killed (the victim). He tried to punk me. I could have shot (the victim).”
Prosecutors argued this month in favor of increasing Chacon’s bond to $50,000, but that request was unheeded by Mohave Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho last week.
According to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, Chacon has been identified as a repetitive offender under Arizona statute. He was convicted on felony counts of resisting arrest in 2011 and 2012, and convicted on charges of possession of a weapon by a felon in 2015. Chacon was convicted on felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2018, prosecutors said, in which he may have inflicted serious injury.
Mohave County Public Defender John Gillenwater argued that despite his prior convictions, Chacon has never violated a court order or missed a previous court hearing. He has also never been found to have violated a court-ordered probation.
According to Gillenwater, Chacon will be employed while free from custody as he awaits trial on felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Chacon is next scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Jan. 21 for a status conference in his case.
