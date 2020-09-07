A Lake Havasu City man accused of inflicting life-threatening injuries in a reported stabbing incident was arraigned Thursday. Now he is scheduled to appear in Mohave County Superior Court as he awaits trial on multiple counts of aggravated assault.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called Aug. 15 to a home on the 2400 block of Palisades Drive after receiving reports of the stabbing incident. According to police, 38-year-old Filiberto Chacon was arrested at the scene after an investigation allegedly revealed that Chacon stabbed a victim at the location multiple times with a large kitchen knife.
As of this week, Chacon remained in Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court Sept. 24 for a pre-trial conference in the case.
