A man accused of nearly killing a man in an August stabbing incident is seeking release from custody on his own recognizance in an upcoming court hearing.
Filiberto Chacon, 38, was arrested Aug. 15 at a residence on the 2400 block of Palisades Drive. There, police say a fight at the location ended when Chacon allegedly used a large kitchen knife to stab a victim multiple times. The victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and Chacon was arrested at the scene on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
In a letter submitted to Mohave County Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho last Friday, Chacon asked for release, or a reduction of his $10,000 bond to aid his family in hiring private legal counsel.
Chacon, who was previously employed as a butcher in Lake Havasu City, wrote that he would have a job, a home and strong family support as he awaits trial. He also said former employers, business owners, his church, family and friends would be willing to speak on his behalf if necessary.
According to Mohave County Public Defender John Gillenwater, Chacon’s present bond is excessive to ensure his appearance at a criminal trial.
“While on release, (Chacon) states he would work for his uncle in the construction industry and use the money earned toward his criminal defense while also providing for his 17-year-old daughter who misses him,” Gillenwater wrote in a Nov. 9 motion to modify conditions of the defendant’s release.
Chacon, however, has been identified by prosecutors as a repetitive offender under Arizona statute. He was convicted on felony counts of resisting arrest in 2011 and 2012, according to prosecutors, and was convicted in 2015 on charges of possession of a weapon by a felon. In 2018 Chacon was convicted on felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in which he may have inflicted serious injury.
“(Chacon) states that he has never failed to appear before any court and has always complied with all court orders,” Gillenwater wrote. “Chacon also says he has previously completed court-ordered probation with no violations.”
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jefferson Pyper opposed Chacon’s request for reduced bond, however, citing alleged witness statements from the night of the alleged stabbing.
“The defendant was found standing with the knife at his feet and blood on his shirt,” Pyper said in his counter to Gillenwater’s motion. “While being handcuffed the defendant made unprovoked statements including ‘I stuck him’, ‘He was in my house, he punched me, so I wacked him’, ‘I should have killed (the victim)’, ‘He tried to punk me’, and ‘I could have shot (the victim)’.”
According to Pyper, witnesses allegedly told police that the incident occurred when Chacon believed the victim had stolen his mobile phone. After the stabbing, the alleged witness told police Chacon threatened him with the same.
Pyper said Chacon’s statements to police were inconsistent after his Miranda rights were read to him.
“The defendant made various claims that (the victim) must have ‘poked’ himself, that he did not remember stabbing (the victim) with the knife, and then he claimed self-defense as (the victim) was on his property.”
According to Pyper, the witness’ statements corroborated each other, indicating that Chacon stabbed the victim not in self-defense, but in rage at the alleged theft of his property. Based on this information, Pyper requested that Camacho not only deny Chacon’s request for reduced bond, but increase his bond to $50,000.
Camacho is scheduled to make his decision on motions by the defense and prosecution at a Dec. 10 status conference hearing in the case.
