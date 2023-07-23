A Lake Havasu City man was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison last week, after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated assault in an alleged stabbing incident that took place earlier this year.
Last week’s sentencing in Mohave Superior Court follows an agreement signed by 39-year-old Andrew Z. Bunger with county prosecutors last month. Bunger, who was initially charged with felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a weapon, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault as a non-dangerous offense. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed the count of disorderly conduct in June.
Bunger was granted 72 days’ credit for time served in Mohave County Jail, and will be expected to serve six months of supervised probation after his release from prison.
The case began May 7, when police say Bunger entered a restaurant at a Swanson Avenue shopping center and behaved in an extremely disruptive manner. According to initial statements by police, a victim confronted Bunger at the scene, and the two engaged in a physical confrontation. During that fight, prosecutors said that Bunger stabbed the victim with a butter knife or a steak knife before fleeing the location, and caused serious injury to the victim.
Bunger was later found by police at a location on the 1700 block of Magnolia Drive, and taken into custody.
As of Friday, Bunger remained in custody at Mohave County Jail, where he will await transportation to an Arizona correctional facility.
