Andrew Bunger

Andrew Z. Bunger

A Lake Havasu City man was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison last week, after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated assault in an alleged stabbing incident that took place earlier this year.

Last week’s sentencing in Mohave Superior Court follows an agreement signed by 39-year-old Andrew Z. Bunger with county prosecutors last month. Bunger, who was initially charged with felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a weapon, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault as a non-dangerous offense. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed the count of disorderly conduct in June.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.