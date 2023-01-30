A Lake Havasu City man accused of attacking two acquaintances with a knife during an argument this month is now scheduled to appear for arraignment in Mohave Superior Court.
Mohave County prosecutors are expected to issue formal charges against Cristobal Contreras at an arraignment hearing on Thursday, following his indictment last week on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The case began Jan. 21, when police received reports that a 36-year-old victim (identified in court records as Z.S.) had been stabbed at a home on the 200 block of Saguaro Drive. According to police, Contreras had fled the scene prior to the arrival of first responders. Officers provided first aid to Z.S. before the victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Investigators also say that a second victim, identified in court records as M.K., attempted to intervene in the alleged assault, and received a cut to his hand in the confrontation. The second victim’s injuries were minor, according to police, and the victim refused medical treatment.
According to police, both victims were acquaintances of Contreras, and had been seen with Contreras at a local business earlier in the evening.
Police later found Contreras walking on the 1600 block of McCulloch Boulevard, and took him into custody.
As of Monday, Contreras remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond.
