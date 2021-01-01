Workforce transition to the four-story Mohave County courthouse addition in downtown Kingman was originally targeted before Christmas 2020 before the covid-19 pandemic. The timetable that shifted to January has been pushed further into the New Year.
“Our move-in date is now scheduled to be the 13th, 14th and 15th of February,” said county facilities manager John Mieding. “We’ve had some unforeseen construction issues occur. As you can imagine the infrastructure downtown is not all that well defined.”
Mieding said the unexpected challenges involve utility and street issues in the area of the new addition and the historic courthouse to the west. The project expected to cost more than $20-million is being funded from an expired quarter-cent sales tax.
Mieding said a grand opening ceremony for the addition is tentatively set for early March.
TR Orr Construction completed the $4.3-million-dollar Kingman library expansion and upgrade more than a month ago.
“The building proper is complete and open for business,” Mieding said. “What’s currently happening is the parking lot and landscaping site improvements.”
Mieding said a dilapidated modular building that previously housed library administration is being removed from the site. He said all project related activity should be finished by late February.
A third county capital project in Kingman stalled after the board of supervisors approved up to $2.5-million more than a year ago to fund construction of a new animal shelter north of the library. Sewer, water, power and other infrastructure installation is the current focus.
“I expect these utilities to be either under construction or in place by May or June, leaving us a budget for vertical construction, and at that point we can go out for bid,” Mieding said. The new shelter will replace dilapidated facilities in downtown Kingman.
