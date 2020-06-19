Bank of America in Lake Havasu City is temporarily closed because of a staffing shortage, said the bank’s media relations specialist Colleen Haggerty.
“We are operating with an abundance of caution around keeping employees and customers as safe as possible during the pandemic. So, for example, if employees become high risk due to preexisting conditions, or need to take time off to care for family members during these times, we may not have enough staff to maintain enough onsite services,” she said.
She added that in the event of a temporary closure, bank personnel ensure that the full service ATMs onsite are regularly restocked so that customers can still transact for most common needs. Mobile and online banking remains available.
Haggerty noted that customers with safe deposit boxes should follow instructions on signage at the bank, 10 S. Acoma Blvd., to access their deposit box before the bank reopens.
Haggerty didn’t speculate on when the bank would reopen, only saying that it would be “soon.”
