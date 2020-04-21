A proposed staging ground for off-highway vehicles in Bouse has hit a couple of snags over the last two months that has left the proposed project in limbo for the foreseeable future.
The Bouse Staging Development has officially been in the works since 2014, and has been actively pursued for the last three years. The master plan for the project includes a secure staging area for people to leave their vehicles while they ride on the numerous trails in the area. Mickey Rogers with Arizona State Parks Grants and Trails told the Arizona State Parks Board at its meeting in February that there are a total of 3,000 miles of OHV trails within 25 miles of the proposed development and almost 9,000 miles within 50 miles.
But an influx of emails from people expressing opposition to the project in February caused the State Parks board to request more information before making a final decision about purchasing the land from a private owner. While the delay was expected to last 60 days, the coronavirus crisis has put the decision on hold until further notice.
Rogers told the board in February that the development has been on its agenda and available for the public to comment a total of 12 times since 2017. The project was originally proposed by the local OHV club in Bouse – the Ghost Riders – and has received support through most of the public process including from the local school board, La Paz County and all three District 5 state legislators.
In addition to the staging area, the master plan for the project calls for 43 camp sites with hookups, restrooms and showers, a picnic area, infrastructure improvements and other amenities.
“The economic impact to the community and county is well over $1 million,” Rogers said. “The staging area would be fully accessible, it would create jobs, and it would be a destination for those who would like to address miles of trails. Finally, if this project is rescinded the due diligence that has been created for this project can certainly be used as a blueprint for any future OHV acquisition projects.”
The State Parks board passed a motion in December 2018 to authorize Executive Director Bob Broscheid to purchase the property from a private land owner who has indicated that he would sell the 71 acres in question to the state for the development.
The influx in opposition a few months ago caused the board to reconsider that decision, however. Most of the concern seemed to be coming from other OHV groups from across the state that were concerned about how funding this project, particularly from the state’s OHV sticker fund, would affect the availability to fund off-highway projects in other parts of the state. Rogers noted that state parks received a total of 120 communications from citizens on the topic prior to its February meeting, including a letter from State Rep. Bob Thorp, R-Flagstaff, who objects to the project.
JC Sanders, vice president of the Ghost Riders, said he believes the complaints about the project stem from a misunderstanding of how the project is being paid for.
“There was some misinformation disseminated by one individual that got a lot of the OHV groups concerned,” Sanders told Today’s News-Herald. “They thought they were spending $20 million of the (OHV) state sticker funds towards this staging area when in fact that wasn’t the case. It is a combination of several different funds and different grants. Not all of the money is being taken from the OHV community, and once it is completed it would be self-sufficient – it would be a moneymaker. That wasn’t portrayed at all in the concerns that went out to the world.”
Additionally, State Trust Lands Commissioner Lisa Atkins said her department has some concerns about the project, though most of the concerns appear to be directed towards the Peace Trail rather than the Bouse staging area specifically.
“There is certainly an impact to the trust,” Atkins said. “Clearly one of the most impactful uses will be the Peace Trail, and the need to proceed with considering and issuing rights of way has not made any progress that I am aware of.”
Sanders said the Bouse Staging Development is not associated with the Peace Trail directly, though noted that part of the trail passes nearby the property and could be used as an access point to get onto the Peace Trail.
In all, the first phase of the project is expected to cost between $8 and $9 million to complete. Rogers said as currently budgeted the OHV sticker fund would contribute about $1.5 million to the project, which is about half of what is in the fund. He also noted that there are currently no other grant applications for consideration for that money.
Rogers also said the project is shovel-ready once approved, with a master plan and environmental impact studies already completed.
Covid-19 changes timeline
At a meeting in February, the State Parks board elected to direct staff to further evaluate the potential land acquisition, noting that if the board approves the purchase it would still have to go through the state legislature for final approval.
The vote passed 6-1, with board member Terri Palmberg dissenting. Palmberg indicated that she was ready to approve the purchase at February’s meeting.
“I think it is a well-needed something in that area of the state,” she said. “I’m rather surprised by the outcry of negativity, but to me, the negativity seems to be coming from those parts of the state that have the population, the existing resource, the land resources to have alternatives. This area of our state has nothing associated with that and available for the typical user of that area.”
The board gave staff 60 days to gather more information, specifically about the concerns that the State Trust Lands have with the development, the sustainability of the water table in the area, the design of the facility, and to check in with the property owner to see if the delay changes his willingness to sell.
The plan was to bring the agenda item back to the board for a vote to affirm or rescind the previous approval to purchase the land at the meeting in April, but now a separate speed bump had disrupted those plans.
Due to complications stemming from the coronavirus situation the Bouse Staging Development, along with other projects the state parks are considering, was delayed indefinitely at a digital meeting held by the board in April.
“Basically, what they wanted to do was wait until they could have a time when the board would be able to meet in person, gather public comment if necessary, and probably have public meetings out in the area as well,” said Michelle Thompson, Chief Public Information Officer for Arizona State Parks.
Thompson said state parks, particularly the grants and trails team, have been continuing to gather information for the board to consider when the item comes back on the agenda. She said that will happen once Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay at home order is lifted and gatherings larger than 10 people can resume.
