One Lake Havasu High School art student’s work recently received top placement in a district wide art contest.
Senior Daniela Lopez’s art piece “The Performer” took third place in the Arizona’s Fourth Congressional District Art Contest, a competition that has been going on since 1982.
Lopez’s winning artwork was a charcoal portrait of one of her favorite musicians.
“It is a portrait of Jesse Reyez, she is one of my favorite singers,” Lopez said. “When we got the assignment I thought that I wanted to do something that was meaningful for me.”
With LHHS just going back to in-person learning at the start of fourth quarter, Lopez mostly worked on the portrait at home.
“It was kind of hard to do my work every single day and stick to a certain schedule but with art it gave me something to do while I was at home,” Lopez said.
Lopez has been doing art since a young age and likes to work in multiple mediums.
“I started (drawing) when I was really little,” Lopez explained. “My dad was into drawing a lot when he was younger. So we were always painting and drawing. If we are working with charcoal I like to do a lot of portraits, but if we are working with oil pastel I like to paint old buildings, like street buildings,”
Lopez will be attending the University of Arizona in the fall where she will study biology as part of journey to becoming a doctor.
