One of the largest American flags ever to appear in Lake Havasu City was displayed by local veterans Friday over the Bridgewater Channel, as part of what has become known as the Star Spangled Banner Project.
The 60-foot-by-28-foot flag has been displayed throughout the U.S. and abroad by San Diego resident Mitch Mendler and his supporters, in a show of appreciation for first responders, U.S. service members and the victims of 9/11. And true to its size - but not merely because of it - more than a dozen local veterans were on hand Friday to carry its weight across the London Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.