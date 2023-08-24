A 33-year-old man wandered into the Arizona desert to watch meteor showers — then couldn’t find his way back to his truck, deputies said.
A screenshot of his location saved his life.
Thank you for reading!
The man had driven from California to Arizona’s Havasu National Wildlife Refuge Wilderness area to find dark skies to watch meteor showers Saturday, Aug. 12, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post.
He tried to use a drone to help find his way back to his vehicle but still couldn’t find it, deputies said.
The man then sent his friend a screenshot of his location from his Find My iPhone app. At the time, he was out of water, dehydrated and lost, deputies said.
A deputy called the man and tried to get his GPS coordinates. Authorities also told the man to call 911 before his phone died and to stay in the same place.
When authorities tried to contact him again, the man didn’t answer their calls or messages. He also never called 911, deputies said.
Rescuers found the man’s truck and went to the location he sent his friend, deputies said. He wasn’t in the area.
Instead, he was found 3 miles west of his truck, deputies said.
“He was out of water, was severely sunburnt and only had a small light — with no other supplies,” deputies said.
The man had turned off his phone to save his battery, deputies said.
“Search and Rescue wants to remind everyone when recreating in the remote and rugged wilderness areas of Mohave County to: never travel alone, bring plenty of supplies, and stay put once help has been called,” rescuers said.
Havasu National Wildlife Refuge Wilderness is near the Arizona-California border.
The Perseids meteor shower peaked Aug. 12 and Aug. 13. It’s one of the most popular meteor showers, according to the American Meteor Society.
