Starline Elementary School in partnership with National Inventors Hall of Fame is pleased to present the national STEM program, Camp Invention, for Lake Havasu Unified School District students in grades one through six.
The week-long camp begins on June 7. Campers will collaborate with others on fun hands-on activities that deal with STEM topics like physics, robotics and microphones. The camp will have an in person and at home option that can be changed up to six weeks before the start of the camp.
The registration fee is $235. Go online to invent.org/mylocalcamp or call 800-968-4332.
