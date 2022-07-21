A local Lake Havasu City teacher has been ranked as one of the top 10 teachers in the state.
On Thursday the Arizona Educational Foundation (AEF) announced its 10 candidates for 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year award with first grade Starline Elementary teacher Christina Musselman making the list.
Musselman is entering her 19th year with the Lake Havasu Unified School District, first starting in 2004 when she was a student teacher at Oro Grande Classical Academy. In May 2021, Musselman was named as the LHUSD Teacher of the Year and in September 2021 she was named Arizona Rural Schools Association’s Mohave County Teacher of the Year.
Jaime Festa-Daigle, LHUSD director of student achievement, says Musselman represents all the great things the district had to offer.
“Musselman is an LHHS grad, her children attend LHUSD schools, and she is one of the most skilled teachers I know,” Festa-Daigle said. “…She has the ability to teach students the foundational literacy and math skills they will need to be successful and she also engages families in student learning daily. I have no doubt that Mrs. Musselman will be named Arizona’s Teacher of the Year, she deserves it”.
The next step for the 10 finalists is one final interview process, after which the group will be divided into two. Five of the educators will become ambassadors for excellence and finalists for the teacher of the year award. The other five will become semi finalists who are not eligible for the teacher of the year. However, all 10 candidates will be celebrated throughout the year at different recognition events.
The teacher who is ultimately named as AEF’s teacher of the year receives a prize package that includes $15,000 from the Arizona Educational Foundation, travel paid to attend several National Teacher of the Year events including a trip to the White House to meet the President and a weeklong trip to the International Space Camp in Huntsville, AL. They also will be considered for an honorary doctorate from Northern Arizona University.
The 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year Awards ceremony takes place on Oct. 15 in the Madison Center for the Arts located in Phoenix.
