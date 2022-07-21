Christina Musselman

First grade Starline teacher Christina Musselman was named the district’s teacher of the year.

 Joey Postiglione/Today’s News-Herald

A local Lake Havasu City teacher has been ranked as one of the top 10 teachers in the state.

On Thursday the Arizona Educational Foundation (AEF) announced its 10 candidates for 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year award with first grade Starline Elementary teacher Christina Musselman making the list.

