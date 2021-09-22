A Lake Havasu City teacher’s star keeps rising.
First grade Starline Elementary teacher Christine Musselman was named by the Arizona Rural Schools Association as the Mohave County Teacher of the Year for the 2020-21 school year on Sept. 17. She also was presented an award by Grand Canyon University. Musselman had previously been named the Lake Havasu Unified School District teacher of the year in May.
Musselman, who has been teaching with the district since 2004, says it’s humbling to receive this type of recognition but also credits the support she has around her.
“I work among amazing teachers in LHUSD and know that I’m who I am today as an educator because of the team and relationships I’ve built in this district,” Musselman said. “I also know that the neighboring cities have great accomplished teachers, too, and I’m honored to work in the field with them.”
While every school year presents teachers with unique challenges, Musselman had more than her fair share this past year with the covid-19 pandemic drastically changing how teachers teach.
“Some of the challenges I faced in the past year were ensuring that every one of my learners received the same access to instruction as their peers regardless of their circumstances — hybrid learning or face to face as well as time on quarantine when applicable,” Musselman said. “Our time seemed limited last school year with the slow start to the year in online learning and then hybrid for the first quarter, but my students never ceased to amaze me. They made tremendous growth in their reading and math skills.”
On top of that challenge Musselman says it was also difficult running after school clubs but she was still able to find a way to host a hybrid version of the Kindness Club in the last quarter of school.
“(It) was a nice way to bring students back together,” Musselman said.
Given the rollercoaster that the 2020-21 school year was with high highs and low lows, Musselman says it’ll be a year she’ll never forget. Along with finding new ways of teaching Musselman also renewed her National Board Certification in literacy.
“I’m also proud to be a rural educator in Mohave County as well as a mother of two.”
Superintendent Also Recognized
LHUSD Superintendent Rebecca Stone also received an award from the Arizona Rural Schools Association, the 2021 Arizona State University Prep Digital Champions of Innovation Award.
The digital champion award is for leaders in rural public education who “exemplifies excellence through visionary leadership leading to the implementation of innovative practices securing a higher quality education for students at their rural public school.”
“I am honored to receive this award, but the true accolades belong to our directors, principals, teachers, and staff who are making amazing things happen for students every day,” Stone said about receiving the award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.