State added 13,000 clean-energy jobs in past year, 7th best in U.S.

Solar power was just one of the areas of clean-energy industries that brought thousands of news jobs to Arizona in the past year, according to a new report that said the state was seventh-highest for number of jobs created.

WASHINGTON – Arizona added almost 13,000 clean-energy jobs in the past year, good enough for seventh-most among states and evidence that the state is becoming a “powerhouse” for clean energy and electric vehicle production, a new report says.

The report from Climate Power said those were part of the more than 170,000 jobs nationwide that it claims have been created in the past year as a result of private investments spurred by the August 2022 passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. That act allocates $369 billion for the Clean Energy Plan over the next decade.

