ADOT EV Plan 2023

The Arizona Department of Transportation lays plans this month for a statewide network of electronic vehicle charging stations, at 50-mile intervals, on state and federal highways.

Electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Mohave County, as part of a $76.5 million infrastructure project under the Arizona Department of Transportation.

According to transportation officials this week, electric vehicle charging stations will be placed at 50-mile intervals on State Route 95 from Quartzsite to I-40, as well as U.S. 93 from Kingman to the Nevada state line under the department’s 2023 Electronic Vehicle plan update.

