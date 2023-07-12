Grand Canyon National Park is getting $27.5 million in federal highway money to upgrade its aging fleet of shuttle buses. Federal, park and local officials are announcing the grant Thursday at the canyon’s south rim to talk about the grant from the Federal Highway Administration. Buses help the more than 4 million people who visit each year get around the huge park. The replacement project includes 20 buses that run on compressed natural gas and 10 electric buses. Charging stations will be installed for the electric buses. The new buses are expected to reduce pollution and ease the overcrowding of vehicles at the park.