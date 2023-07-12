Electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Mohave County, as part of a $76.5 million infrastructure project under the Arizona Department of Transportation.
According to transportation officials this week, electric vehicle charging stations will be placed at 50-mile intervals on State Route 95 from Quartzsite to I-40, as well as U.S. 93 from Kingman to the Nevada state line under the department’s 2023 Electronic Vehicle plan update.
Other highways that are expected to benefit from the initiative are U.S. 89 from Flagstaff to the Utah border, State Route 347 from Phoenix to Maricopa, State Route 64 from Williams to the Grand Canyon, State Route 260 from Payson to Show Low and State Route 87 from Mesa to Payson.
According to state transportation officials, additional highways may be added to the state’s EV network as it updates this plan on an annual basis.
Funding for those charging stations has been provided to the state by way of a $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which encourages the adoption of electric vehicles as viable alternatives to gasoline-powered cars.
The Arizona Department of Transportation scheduled to host a virtual meeting with members of the public to discuss plans for its EV charging station network from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 18.
