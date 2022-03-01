KINGMAN — About 70 people attended a debate Saturday to hear two attorney general candidates and one secretary of state candidate discuss the southern border, elections integrity and their vision for Arizona in the upcoming 2022 election.
The debate was hosted by Arizona Debates Battleground 2022, a republican-based organization that holds debates throughout the state. Held at Beale Celebrations on Saturday, Feb. 26, attorney general candidates Lacy Cooper, a former state and federal prosecutor; and Andy Gould, former judge of the Arizona Supreme Court, debated while secretary of state candidate State Rep. Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley) primarily answered questions from audience members. A total of six attorney general candidates and four secretary of state candidates were invited to debate.
The attorney general candidates discussed the probability of finishing “the wall” and budgeting for election integrity. When asked about illegal immigration, Cooper said if she takes office she will sue the Biden administration for how they’re handling immigration. Cooper said that walls are effective, but that there are barriers holding back construction.
Since the Arizona border runs along private property and multiple tribal nations, the wall can’t be fully completed. Without approval from the Biden administration, the wall also cannot be built on federal land. Gould said the state is on its own when it comes to border security, but funding a wall at the state level would “bankrupt” the state.
“Arizona borders are not like the Texas border,” Gould said. “It’s (Arizona border) got a piece of private land, then it’s got the Goldwater Bombing Range, it’s got reservation land. It’s a mishmash of state, federal, private, reservation land.”
For solutions to illegal immigration, Cooper said technology needs to be better utilized and more manpower needs to be stationed along the southern border.
“We need to use other forces, not just the law,” Cooper said. “We need to have more manpower down there, we need to use surveillance technology and we need to hold the Biden administration accountable for not enforcing the immigration laws that we have on the books right now.”
When asked how they would spend their budget, and if they would allocate money elsewhere, Cooper said she would put money towards drug enforcement and taking down the cartels.
“We need to put more attorneys on the fight against the cartels to help protect the southern border, especially because the federal government is not going after the cartels right now,” Cooper said.
Gould said he would put money towards an election integrity unit. He argued that former President Donald Trump’s lawyers failed him during his effort to falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen from him. Despite hand recounts, lawsuits and audits that lacked evidence of widespread voter fraud, Gould said he would like to form a team that focuses on future elections.
“I would move money and staff into an election integrity unit, and then it would be 10 to 12 attorneys with seven, eight, investigators,” Gould said. “There would be nothing like it in the country.”
Since no other candidates attended the debate, Finchem spoke about his goals for Secretary of State and spoke of his “relentless pursuit” for election integrity. Finchem also brought mock versions of proposed “fraud proof” ballots that include a QR code, holograms and watermarks.
When asked how he can make Arizona better for those who live here, he said cleaner voter rolls can benefit the state. Finchem spoke about “fictitious” voters and discussed claims of fake ballots.
Finchem also claims he knows people -- he did not specify whom -- who felt the ballot papers and said some felt different than others. However, he did not provide proof for the claim.
“They recognized the different papers felt differently. Ten different papers,” Finchem said. “That’s what some of them are telling us.”
Finchem has been a strong proponent for extra measures Arizona residents have to take in order to cast a vote. He also blames the media for its coverage in elections and claims the media is hateful towards the communities they serve.
“Ladies and gentlemen, they hate you. They hate me,” Finchem said.
