The Arizona Department of Health and the Mohave County Department of Health announced this week that they would switch to weekly covid-19 updates. The state has reported covid-19 data daily for nearly two years, and Mohave County’s updates had been issued twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays. Saturday, Feb. 26, was the last day of daily reporting by the state, health department officials announced.
Weekly reports from the state will now be released on Wednesday, with the first update scheduled for today.
Mohave County said its new weekly reports will be distributed on Thursdays.
The change in reporting follows improving covid-19 rates across the nation. Monday’s report from Mohave County said there were 102 new covid-19 cases since the previous Thursday. That marks a total of 51,140 total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Arizona has recorded a total 1,976,890 cases in that time period.
