Shareholders of State Bank Corp., the holding company for State Bank of Arizona, approved the definitive merger agreement with Glacier Bancorp, Inc. The announcement came on Nov. 21 in a press release.
Glacier Bancorp will acquire State Bank Corp. The transaction is expected to close on or around Feb. 28.
Additionally, Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 20, 2019, to shareholders of record on Dec. 5, 2019. Based on the current share price, the annualized dividend yield is 1.70%.
State Bank Corp., headquartered in Lake Havasu City, is the parent company of State Bank of Arizona. Established in 1991, the holding company was formed in 2004. State Bank has 10 full-service branches located in Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Prescott, Bullhead City, Prescott Valley, Phoenix and Cottonwood.
Submit your business news items to Pam Ashley at pashley@havasunews.com or call 928-453-4237, ext. 230.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.