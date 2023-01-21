Leo Biasiucci

For the third year in a row, State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) is pushing to restore a once-popular grant program for waterfront communities throughout the state.

House Bill 2374 would make changes to how the State Lake Improvement Fund is allowed to be spent in order to permanently restore the SLIF grant program. Biasiucci’s past efforts have resulted in one-time appropriations for the state that has been used to temporarily restore the grants in Fiscal Year 2021-22, and again this year. But in order for SLIF grants to continue beyond this fiscal year, further legislative action is required.

