Arizona’s state budget for FY2022 includes $321 million in road maintenance and expansion projects including $46.7 million to repave State Route 95 from Lake Havasu City north to Bullhead City.
Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) has been pushing to obtain funding for the repairs he says are long past due. Part of the project will repave the highway from Lake Havasu City north to the junction with I-40. That portion of the repairs will cost about $26 million. The state will also repave SR95 from Bullhead City south through Mohave Valley to the bridge leading into Needles, California, which will cost about $21 million.
Biasiucci said improving local highways has been a priority of his since before he took his seat in the State Legislature.
“I experience it myself being from Lake Havasu and driving on Highway 95 in Havasu and in Bullhead,” Biasiucci said. “You see how bad it has gotten – there are sections of that haven’t been done in 20-plus years.”
Biasiucci and Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) both said that it can be difficult to get rural roads into state budgets because many of the legislators from metro areas don’t experience the same problems with roads.
“They have the luxury of being in the metro areas and their roads are redone all the time,” Biasiucci said.
He said residents in Mohave County pay the same state taxes and fees as those in metro areas, so their roads should be just as high of a priority.
“The fact that (our residents) highways have been ignored is not fair and not right,” Biasiucci said. “I think they deserve to have highways that are just as up to date and new as the ones in Phoenix because they pay just the same as people in Phoenix pay.”
With the money now included in the budget, Biasiucci said he hopes that the project moves quickly.
“It is going to be up to ADOT now to really get the ball rolling, but the money is there so they should be working on that soon,” Biasiucci said.
He said the Arizona Department of Transportation has a 5-year plan that plotsout road projects in advance. Repaving SR95 was not on the most recent 5-year plan released by ADOT, but Biasiucci said its inclusion in the FY2022 budget should give it a higher priority when its placed on the list.
“I’m crossing my fingers that we start at least seeing some movement within the next fiscal year,” he said.
Borrelli, who was a co-sponsor of Biasiucci’s SR95 bill, said he is glad that the legislature put such an emphasis on the state’s roads this year.
“Everybody uses the roads,” he said. “The bottom line is we have $321 million total in road infrastructure – that is a good thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.