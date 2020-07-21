Almost a century ago, authorities were quick to stamp out illegal liquor sales in the Prohibition Era. But when the “Untouchables” came to Lake Havasu City last week, it was under order of the Arizona Governor’s Office.
Five McCulloch Boulevard bars were ordered to close last week when visited by agents of the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control. According to state officials, the agents’ visit was prompted by complaints against businesses throughout Havasu.
Earlier this month, the Department of Liquor Licenses received nine complaints in about eight Havasu locations that may have been operating in defiance of an executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey, according to state officials.
“Department of Liquor detectives were in Lake Havasu City to follow up on complaints the department received related to possible violations of public health orders,” said Liquor Department Assistant Director Jeffery Trillo.
Trillo says when agents investigate one drinking establishment, all similar businesses within close proximity will also be inspected. This was the case on Thursday, when agents performed inspections at McCulloch Boulevard locations such as BJ’s Tavern, McKee’s Pub & Grill, Gallagher’s Dining & Pub, Legendz Sports Bar & Grill and the No Name Public House.
“Upon inspection, (BJ’s, McKee’s, Ghallager’s and Legendz) were observed to be out of compliance with the executive order,” Trillo said. “These locations had to temporarily pause dine-in services because bars must close under the listed public health order.”
Executive Order 2020-43 was signed last month by Ducey, prohibiting bars and restaurants with “Series 6” and “Series 7” licenses from conducting dine-in business throughout the state. The order is scheduled to expire next week. According to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control, 22 Havasu businesses possessed Series 6 liquor licenses, while 20 businesses possessed Series 7 licenses.
Although businesses such as McKee’s, BJ’s and Legendz showed a majority of sales in food service, as opposed to alcohol, Trillo said the governor’s order was inflexible.
“It is not enough to have a full menu and provide food service,” Trillo said. “The order does not contemplate or provide for affected licensees to adjust operations to try and come into compliance.”
The governor’s order issued on June 29 required all bars and restaurants holding a series 6 or 7 liquor license to pause operations until July 29. Such establishments are allowed to continue offering pickup and delivery.
Businesses with series 12 licenses, reserved for restaurants, are allowed to continue operating dine-in services as long as at least 40 percent of the establishment’s revenue is made from food sales.
The governor’s order allows the department to “summarily suspend” noncompliant businesses, and it identifies such suspensions as a temporary remedy. According to Trillo, owners of each location were cooperative when asked to pause dine-in services for the duration of the order, and no legal action was taken against any Havasu business last week.
Also inspected were Tavern 95, in South Havasu, and The Office Cocktail Lounge & Grill, on Acoma Boulevard. Tosha Spring, who owns The Office as well as Desert Martini, became one of almost a dozen bar owners statewide to file suit against the Arizona Governor’s Office in response to the executive order.
The governor’s office released a statement Tuesday, expressing gratitude for business owners’ willingness to comply for the good of Arizona’s public health.
“We’re grateful for the compliance we’ve seen across the state,” said Governor’s Office Communications Director Patrick Ptak. “We know it is a sacrifice, but it is making a difference, and we appreciate the responsible actions to protect public health.”
Job well done - [thumbup]
