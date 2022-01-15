Mohave County will end up bearing the full cost of constructing Apache Road, which connects Griffith Industrial Complex south of Kingman to I-40.
The county has received word that the $250,000 grant that it was awarded by the Arizona Commerce Authority to help pay for construction of Apache Road won’t be coming after all. The state has determined the grant is not eligible for distribution to Mohave County because the project was completed before the intergovernmental agreement to disperse the money was finalized on Nov. 29.
According to a timeline of the project from Public Works Director Steven Latoski, the Board of Supervisors hired Perco Rock Company to construct the road for $782,522.48 on March 15. Construction on the road began on April 5 – the same day the board approved a grant application for $500,000 to the Arizona Commerce Authority to partially pay for construction of the road. On Aug. 2, the board voted to accept a $250,000 grant from the Arizona Commerce Authority, and 11 days later the last invoice payment was made to Perco Rock for construction.
The intergovernmental agreement between Mohave County and the state was finalized on Nov. 29. On Dec. 16 the state determined that the awarded grant money could not be given to Mohave County because the project was completed too soon. The grant requires that costs incurred prior to the intergovernmental agreement are ineligible for reimbursement.
As part of the consent agenda, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors are expected to acknowledge the state’s decision not to disperse the grant money.
Plans to connect Griffith Industrial Park to I-40 kicked off in 2019 after Las Vegas-based Pegasus Group Holdings announced plans for the HIVE project – a $3 billion, 717-acre, 340-megawatt solar data facility near Griffith Industrial Park. But Pegasus’ ambitious plans appear to be defunct after a change in the company’s leadership in 2020, followed by the company reportedly defaulting on land payments in 2021 with about $5.5 million still owed under an installment agreement for the property near Apache Road.
Today’s News-Herald previously reported that Apache Road now serves 1,128 acres of land zoned for heavy manufacturing, which Latoski said is already primed for development with access to electric and water utilities. Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach announced in March that multiple corporate entities have secured thousands of acres in the area of Apache Road for construction of future facilities.
