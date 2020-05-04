Arizona fire officials are expecting an active fire season this summer as temperatures rise throughout the state.
The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management provides state resources and assistance each year to combat the spread of wildfires throughout Arizona and even in neighboring states. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled Monday to vote on whether to extend an ongoing agreement with state officials, in preparation for what is predicted to be an active fire season.
According to Arizona Forestry and Fire Management information specialist Tiffany Davila, 124 wildfires took place in Mohave County throughout 2019 — about 8% of all forest fires throughout the state. Wildfires burned 5,298 acres of land throughout Mohave County last year, and Davila says this year’s wildfires could be as bad, if not worse.
“This year we have the potential for high fire activity in areas with desert vegetation, grass, brush and etcetera,” Davila said Thursday. “The winter rains increased the already heavy grass load in certain areas. Conditions are very similar to last year … We are already seeing fire activity increasing as temperatures continue to warm up fine fuels. Grass will dry out very fast, providing a fuel source for fire.”
The county’s agreement with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, as well as with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, allows Mohave County to receive aid from fire agencies throughout the state – and for county fire districts to be reimbursed for rendering such aid to other communities at the state’s behest.
“The agency is already beginning patrols in higher risk areas across the state, and will soon pre-position crews to allow for faster response and initial attack,” Davila said. “By adding patrols and staging of crews, we hope to limit fire spread and activity, and the amount of resources needed.”
According to Davila, fire activity is expected to be heaviest this summer in central and southern Arizona.
“We’re getting prepared,” said Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Director Byron Steward on Monday. “We’re working with all of our fire districts, the BLM and the state. There’s been talk about instituting early fire restrictions, due to (the coronavirus pandemic), but we’re not close to that point yet.”
According to Steward, the crisis surrounding the coronavirus could impact available manpower for fire districts throughout Mohave County, but possibly not enough to interfere with containment efforts this fire season. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has already developed a plan to contain the pandemic and protect firefighters, with increased evaluation of all personnel to ensure they’re healthy and fit for whatever assignments they may face. According to Davila, the Department of Forestry and Fire Management will make greater use of aircraft this summer, in order to keep ground resources at a minimum, due to coronavirus.
“We’ll help out state forestry, but the agreement works both ways,” Steward said. “We get assistance from, and provide assistance to each other. It’s extremely beneficial to the fire districts and fire departments throughout Mohave County.”
Davila says Mohave County residents should use caution when working outdoors or recreating this summer. Residents are asked to avoid burning on windy days, and to use spark-arresters when using equipment that could potentially throw sparks. People towing trailers or other items are advised to make sure their chains won’t drag on pavement while their vehicles are in motion.
“It is critical people pay attention when working outdoors and be safe when recreating,” Davila said. “Be proactive, stay alert and stay vigilant. While we have a large toolbox of resources at our disposal, we ask all Arizonans to do their part to help keep wildfire activity low across the state.”
