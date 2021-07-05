With funding now secure, a planned new veterans home in Mohave County has the green light to start moving forward.
Arizona’s budget for Fiscal Year 2022, which was officially signed by Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday, includes $25 million for a veterans senior assisted living home in Northwest Arizona with potential sites for the facility in Lake Havasu City and Kingman. The state’s investment is expected to cover 35% of the total cost to construct the facility – which will have about 100 beds for elderly military veterans in need of care – while the federal government will cover the remaining 65%. Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, said the federal government has already set aside the money for the project, but it is set to expire in September 2022.
This will be the fifth such veterans assisted living home in Arizona after the Department of Veterans Affairs identified Yuma, Tuscon, Phoenix, Flagstaff and Mohave County as locations for future facilities about 10 years ago. Facilities have already been constructed in each of the other four locations.
Borrelli has run bills in each of the last two legislative sessions seeking the funding for the home in Mohave County and said it has been one of his top priorities since he first came to the State Legislature as a member of the House of Representatives nine years ago.
“I’m very pleased and proud that we’ve got the funding,” Borrelli said. “I’ve gotten a lot of things done for our district over the years, but this is something that I really feel like is huge.”
The process to build the veterans home locally will be the same as it was in all four previous locations in Arizona – starting with obtaining a donation of land to build the facility on. Borrelli said two landowners in Mohave County have offered their property for the project, one in Lake Havasu City and the other in Kingman.
“What is going to happen now is the Arizona Department of Veterans Services will come out and do a site survey,” Borrelli said. “They will look at the property up in Kingman and they will look at Havasu and do a feasibility study for where would be best and where it would go. I’m going to be pushing for Lake Havasu like you wouldn’t believe.”
Borrelli said he hopes to bring ADVS out to Mohave County to start the site surveying as soon as possible. Once that is done they will conduct a feasibility study before ironing out designs and working with the city to obtain the proper permits.
“The money is already there, and that (federal) money expires in September 2022, so I’m hoping that we can start breaking ground next year,” Borrelli said.
Once completed, Borrelli said the veterans home will be paid for by the benefits of the veterans staying in the facility. In addition to the service provided for those veterans, Borrelli said the facility will also provide a boost to the local economy.
“They are hiring personnel like nurses and healthcare workers, and somebody has to cook the food,” he said. “They will likely make local purchases for subsistence. So this costs state money, but it is also going to generate income and employ people. This will be a good thing.”
Would be nice if LHC got this. kinsman gets all the county resources but pays in the least. Real great.
