People and businesses in Arizona that don’t have access to reliable high-speed internet will soon be getting help in the form of $993 million from the federal government that aims to ensure every American has access to broadband.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Monday announced the award to help bring fast, affordable internet to the 177,325 homes and businesses in the Grand Canyon State that currently lack access.

