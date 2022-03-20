Law enforcement agencies throughout Mohave County could get more than a half-million dollars in upgrades this year, with the help of state grant funding.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled today to vote on a modified 911 operations budget for the 2022 fiscal year. The $587,698 increase would cover the costs of upgrading emergency dispatch systems used by county law enforcement, as well as by the Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and Kingman Police Departments – and the Colorado City Marshal’s Office.
The budget increase is part of an upgrade now being implemented under Arizona grant funding.
In Lake Havasu City, the improved 911 system infrastructure could mean faster, more efficient response by emergency first responders. Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tyler Tribolet says the upgrade will enhance the city’s public safety services.
“The improvement will allow the transfer of 911 calls based on proper jurisdictional responses through location tracking,” Tribolet said. “The upgraded system allows integrated texts to be sent seamlessly from the public to the 911 network. The Next Generation 911 infrastructure will enhance public safety dispatchers’ ability to receive 911 calls from mobile phones and devices, as well as receiving text messages – and will provide more accurate caller location information.”
According to Mohave County Sheriff’s Dispatch Supervisor Jody Schanaman, ongoing issues including outages or internet interruptions have occasionally hindered the existing system’s reliability. Soon, the system is expected to overcome those challenges.
“These solutions are not always readily available due to internet issues or outages, and are not always reliable,” Schanaman said on Wednesday. “With new equipment, some of these solutions and tools will be built into the new upgraded 911 systems that are being installed.”
According to Schanaman, those systems will allow law enforcement dispatchers throughout Mohave County to transfer data to other agencies as needed, eliminating additional phone calls and saving valuable time when such emergencies arise. Schanaman also says improved emergency dispatch systems will create an intranet system between medical and law enforcement agencies, with more accurate data used to pinpoint callers’ locations in rural areas, or in residential areas where emergency first responders would be required to locate a specific residence.
“The current equipment is at the end of its life and needing upgrades,” Schanaman said. “The new equipment streamlines the current 911 systems and call service, saving previous seconds when receiving, triaging and assigning the appropriate emergency response that is necessary for calls received on 911.”
According to Schanaman, the improved system model will be implemented statewide. Mohave County will be among the first counties in the state to upgrade to the new system. When fully implemented, Schanaman says that all 911 dispatch data will be transferable immediately to any other dispatch center in Arizona, with access to the improved 911 infrastructure.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office 911 Operations were originally budgeted for $642,608 for the 2022 fiscal year. If the budget increase is passed Monday at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ upcoming meeting in Kingman, that budget is expected to increase to about $1.23 million.
Funding for the improvements would be provided under the Arizona Department of Administration Office of Grants and Federal Resources.
