The Lake Havasu City Police Department recently received a grant from the Governor’s Offices of Highway Safety for a new vehicle that will be used for impaired driver detection.
The department was awarded a $68,450 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The funds will be used to purchase a new police vehicle equipped with a directional radar system. The vehicle, a Ford Explorer, will be dedicated to the Lake Havasu City Police Department Traffic Unit, assigned to officers who are specifically trained in detecting impaired drivers.
The grant from GOHS, which is being funded through Proposition 207, will cover the cost of the vehicle as well as outfitting it with Lake Havasu City Police Department lettering and striping, a directional radar with dual antennas, a radio, and a computer mount.
According to Sgt. Jerry Burns, the police department has received grants in the past from the Office of Highway Safety to purchase equipment such as radars and portable breath testers along with funding for overtime traffic and impaired driving details.
Burns says that LHCPD applied for the new grant because of the department’s need for new vehicles despite what he called a limited budget.
“The new grant would allow us to purchase a single vehicle used strictly for traffic and impaired driver detection,” Sgt. Burns said. “The difference with this vehicle is it will have a permanently mounted radar that detects vehicles coming and going from the front and rear. It will also have the most current portable breath tester.”
Police Chief Dan Doyle will also have the choice of what paint job the new vehicle comes with, the standard LHCPD graphic package or ghost graphics which helps the police car blend in with traffic.
Lake Havasu City officers who go out on traffic and impaired driving details receive training to help them spot dangerous driving.
“The training will vary for officers but at a minimum they will be trained in H.G.N. (Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus) and they will have access to the next levels in training such as A.R.I.D.E. and D.R.E which are more in depth for drug impairment,” Sgt. Burns said.
Burns is currently at work on the next highway safety grant proposal which if approved will help pay for more overtime for traffic patrols and more radars for standard patrol vehicles.
“The radar units for the patrol vehicles are less expensive and only detect vehicles in front of the patrol car,” Sgt. Burns explained. “With the less expensive units we can outfit twice as many vehicles.”
