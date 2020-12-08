The State of Arizona has $1 million designated for bars and restaurants to expand their premises to comply with covid-19 regulations. Businesses may apply for up to $10,000 to cover expenses such as outdoor furniture, barriers, patio heaters or parklets. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey last week issued an executive order aimed to help struggling restaurants and bars navigate and survive the covid-19 pandemic.
“The order makes it easier for restaurants to expand outdoor dining spaces,” said Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson.
To be eligible, businesses must have fewer than 50 employees and be licensed to serve food. For information, go to https://tinyurl.com/arizonarestaurantgrant
