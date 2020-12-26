PHOENIX – The covid-19 pandemic has created great uncertainty and fear, but it also has sparked innovation in the medical field, including developing tests for the coronavirus that causes the disease.
Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute has played a major role in creating a saliva-based test that’s now offered widely around the state.
“We’ve been constantly endeavoring to increase the level of testing we’re doing, make sure that we maintain the rapid turnaround time that we have for the testing because that’s essential for it (a test) to be useful,” Joshua LaBaer, executive director of the Biodesign Institute, told Cronkite News.
Coronavirus tests after Thanksgiving show Arizona is experiencing a second wave of covid-19 cases, but there is a glimmer of hope with covid-19 vaccines, LaBaer said. In mid-December, distribution of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine began in Arizona with health care workers, educators and those most vulnerable to the illness receiving the vaccine. It’s a process LaBaer said will take months.
