As Arizona hospitals are filling up, state officials are encouraging citizens to take the necessary precautions to keep themselves healthy this holiday season.
On Tuesday Governor Ducey’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Richard Carmona and his colleagues held a joint news conference highlighting the situation Arizona is currently in in regard to covid-19 and how Arizonians can mitigate the spread of the virus by getting vaccinated, social distancing and wearing a mask.
Corey Santoriello, the marketing director for Havasu Regional Medical Center, says that the local hospital is still seeing a high number of patients coming in.
“Hospital and unit capacity is incredibly fluid and changes rapidly, however Havasu Regional Medical Center is continuing to see a high volume of patients,” Santoriello said. “Currently, HRMC is treating fewer than 16 patients who have tested positive for covid-19 in our hospital.”
Hospitals elsewhere have reached crisis point.
Copper Queen Community Hospital in Bisbee shut down its operating room on Monday night, said Edward Miller, the facility’s chief medical officer. He said that became necessary to ensure there are sufficient people to staff the medical-surgical unit. Miller said he hopes to reopen it by next week.
As of Monday, there were only 114 adult intensive care beds unoccupied in the entire state out of 1,783.
“We’re reaching a point where capacity is being very, very strained,’’ said Marjorie Bessel, chief clinical officer for Banner Health. “And we need your help to try to reduce the influx of patients that are coming.
It’s not all COVID patients. Bessel said hospitals are being crowded by people who put off care for other conditions and now are in need of more intense treatment.
But it is COVID that is the underlying problem. She said half of the patients in her facilities on ventilators in intensive care units are being treated for COVID.
“If we didn’t have those patients we would have more than enough room for all the other patients we’re talking about that need us today,’’ she said.
“They’re preventing us from taking care of all of the other patients that have medical needs that, if we don’t attend to them now then they will become those patients that get care later,’’ added Dr. Alyssa Chapital, hospital medical director for Mayo Clinic.
At one time the state had talked about reopening the old St. Luke’s Hospital in Phoenix and even military style “pop-up hospitals.’’ But Carmona said that’s not an answer.
“The problem is, where are the bodies?’’ he asked. “Even if you have the physical space, you need to have a nurse, you need a respiratory therapist. You don’t have the man or woman power.’’
All that, Carmona said, comes back to the issue of preventing the spread of the virus in the first place and keeping people out of hospitals.
Chapital said there’s another strategy to keep people out of intensive care units even after they contract the virus: monoclonal antibodies. She said that treatment can enhance the immune system and block the virus from replicating.
But Chapital said that requires treatment early in the process. And it still has to be administered at a hospital.
What’s next, she said, are some oral medications being developed.
“You may be able to get treated at home,’’ Chapital said.
In the latest update from Mohave County 130 new confirmed cases of covid-19 had been reported in the county since noon Monday. Three new deaths were also reported bring Mohave County’s death toll to 909 deaths.
Contributing reporting by Joey Postiglione.
Get the shot.
On Friday, Kingman Regional Hospital reported 59 in house Covid patients and 12 Covid patients in the ICU. Cases have been steadily going up. Things are bad in Kingman but other than reporting the cases/deaths, the local media are mum.
