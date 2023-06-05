The largest piece of undeveloped land left on the south side of the Island in Lake Havasu City will be going up for sale sometime in the next eight months.
The Arizona State Land Department has agreed to auction off roughly 88 acres of land between the Islander Resort and the Nautical Beachfront Resort – which includes all the shoreline between the two resorts and the former Havasu Island Golf Course.
ASLD public information officer Lynn Cordova said the board approved sending the property to auction late last month, following an application inquiring about purchasing the land from Havasu-based APX West Investments. APX West did not respond to multiple calls seeking comment.
The State Land Department always auctions its land when it decides to sell in order to maximize the profits from the land which are used to support K-12 education and Arizona’s state universities.
Cordova said the property’s value has been assessed at $7.4 million, which will be the minimum starting bid when it goes up for auction.
A date for the auction has not yet been selected but it must be held within 240 days – about eight months – of the approval from the board. Cordova said the auction will likely be scheduled for some time in August or September.
State Land Department auctions in Mohave County are held at the Mohave County Courthouse at 401 East Kingman Street in Kingman.
