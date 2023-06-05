The largest piece of undeveloped land left on the south side of the Island in Lake Havasu City will be going up for sale sometime in the next eight months.

The Arizona State Land Department has agreed to auction off roughly 88 acres of land between the Islander Resort and the Nautical Beachfront Resort – which includes all the shoreline between the two resorts and the former Havasu Island Golf Course.

