Arizona may be joining 14 other states and several cites that do not collect sales taxes for female hygiene products and diapers.
Introduced by state lawmakers Alma Hernandez and Daniel Hernandez Jr., HB2374 proposes to exempt disposable diapers, incontinence products and any goods used by women with respect to menstruation. The southern Arizona legislators – both Democrats – want tax exempt status granted to the products that they consider basic necessities.
Leo Biasuicci supports HB2374, the so-called “tampon tax” exemption bill. He’s a Republican member of the Arizona state legislature representing District 5, which includes Havasu.
“I am all for it,” he wrote in a text message. “The less taxes we have, the better.”
The tax savings add up to approximately $12 annually for a consumer who buys one large box of tampons per month. It’s a monthly purchase a woman will make for 40 years of her life, on average.
Currently, Arizona’s sales tax rate is 5.60%. Lake Havasu City adds 2%, bringing the municipality’s tax rate to 7.6%.
Other states that have specifically exempted feminine hygiene products are Utah, Ohio, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.
Along with Arizona, Tennessee and Virginia have introduced similar legislation to abolish the “tampon tax.”
To review the many items which are already tax exempt in Arizona, visit www.azleg.gov/legtext/54leg/2R/bills/HB2374P.htm. The list includes eye glasses, prescription drugs, food and lottery tickets. Sales taxes were also abolished for textbooks by any bookstore that are required by any state university or community college and magazines, other periodicals or other publications produced by this state to encourage tourist travel.
