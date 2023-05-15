PHOENIX — State lawmakers gave final approval Monday to forbidding teachers from calling students by a pronoun that does not match their biological sex.

And they voted to require schools to create “reasonable accommodations’’ — meaning a third choice — for any student who will not use a restroom designated for his or her sex.

1
0
0
0
0

