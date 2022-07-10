Lake Havasu Unified School District has a new budget for the new school year.
The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board voted last week to adopt the proposed budget for the 2022-2023 school, after hearing a budget presentation from Director of Business Services Mike Murray.
Thanks to an increase in base level support from the State Legislature and changes to the weighted count of students, the newly adopted budget has nearly $10 million more than the previous year.
Breaking down the Budget
The new budget has a total expenditure limit of $72,749,948 with the Maintenance & Operation fund having a $50,471,760 limit, the Capital Fund having an $8,156,256 limit and the Federal Project fund having a $14,121,932 limit.
According to Murray, money in the Maintenance & Operation funds is used by school districts to pay for staff salaries and benefits as well as hiring contractors like vocational coaches or speech pathologists. Capital funds, Murray says, are used for equipment that typically have a lifespan of greater than one year and can be repaired.
“We are in the middle of a renovation project at Jamaica Elementary,” Murray said as an example of projects that use Capital funding. “…Last year we did remodel at the high school, Thunderbolt, Starline and Oro Grande
The federal projects fund is made of money provided by the federal movement through grants and acts like the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA). Some of the ESEA grants LHUSD receives include Title I which helps disadvantaged children, Title III which helps limited English and immigrant students and Title X which is used for homeless education.
Unlike the Maintenance & Operation fund and the Capital fund, the Federal Project fund decreased by a little over $3 million.
Different Process for the Budget
Due to a late legislative session this year, Murray says the process of adopting and revising the proposed budget were merged.
Typically after a proposed budget is presented at a school board meeting, Murray says, there is a 10 day period for the public to view the budget, then the school boards vote to adopt the proposed budget. Then the adopted budget is revised.
This year the state included a special provision that allowed districts to revise their proposed budget with the formulas from the new state budget during that 10 day period.
Despite causing the process for creating the budget to be different this year, Murray says the State definitely followed through with providing extra funding to education. One way it did that was by increasing the base level support amount from $4,390.65 to $4,775.27—an increase of nearly $400.
Base level support is the money the State gives the district for each student. However, Murray says the funding formula allows for weight student counts, which means certain students such as those with special needs receive additional funds because the formula counts them as more than one student.
Along with increasing the base level support amount, Murray says the State also increased the weight amount for students with special needs. Under the newly adopted budget LHUSD has a weighted student count of 7,217.598.
The personation Murray gave to the school board can be found online lhusd.org/financialtransparency at along with the 2022-2023 budget itself.
