With Lake Havasu City’s sunny skies, rolling waves and atmosphere for adventure, it has long become one of Arizona’s biggest tourism venues. But the city was host to a different crowd of visitors this weekend as state and local republican leaders gathered for a Lincoln Day dinner.
On Saturday, conservative officials including Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward and U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar gathered at Shugrue’s Restaurant, overlooking Havasu’s Bridgewater Channel. The fundraising dinner was also host to representatives including state senator Sonny Borrelli, and state legislators Regina Cobb and Leo Biasiucci.
LaJuana Gillette, a longtime Republican leader in Havasu, set the tone for the event with a welcome to Saturday’s guests and speakers.
“Tonight we gather to celebrate Lincoln’s 213th birthday,” Gillette said. “We have always been the party of Lincoln - but after the stolen election of 2020, we are now the party of Trump. It is your patriotism, dedication and participation in these kinds of events that will help the Republican Party win victory in the house and senate in 2022.”
According to Gillette, the Lincoln Day dinner represents the Havasu Republican party’s largest fundraising event. And on Saturday, Gillette encouraged conservatives to be proactive in their efforts.
“Precinct committeemen, and women too, will knock on doors and get out the vote for our political candidates,” Gillette said. “They are the ground troops, and will happily let our Republican candidates into the house and senate to stop the madness that is the Biden communist agenda. We must stand our ground and encourage our elected officials to stand up for the principles of the Republican party … we are the footsoldiers for the Party, and President Trump, who is depending on us to help you, and take our country back.”
The 2020 election proved a bitter loss to state and local Republicans, and continued accusations of possible voter fraud appeared to evoke outrage and disdain for the Biden administration at Saturday’s event. Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward served as the event’s master of ceremonies.
“Every single one of you out there knows that this is no longer just a political battle between Republicans and Democrats,” Ward said. “This is actually our country on the line. Our republic on the line. This is authoritarianism versus freedom, it’s tyranny versus liberty and it is good versus evil. So we have to be in the fight. I urge each and every one of you to get involved in some way.”
Ward encouraged conservatives to channel their frustrations with the outcome of 2020 into their efforts to raise support for Republican candidates during this year’s midterm elections.
“I hope that I will give you the motivation to stay the course,” Ward said. “Because if we, as good people..as Republicans who believe in faith, family and freedom; who believe in small government and low taxes and personal responsibility and following the constitution … if we sit down, shut up, let them shame us for doing what’s right - then they win. We are the ones that are going to make America great again, again.”
Arizona Sen. Sonny Borrelli, who represents Havasu, appeared to share his fellow Republicans’ belief that fraud had taken place in the 2020 presidential election.
“Our election was hijacked,” Borrelli said. “There’s no question. Congress has a duty to protect our democracy and follow the facts … the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud in the history of American politics was by Joe Biden in 2020. The hypocrisy that’s been going on the last few years is completely off the charts.”
Borrelli said that election integrity can only be restored by supporting mandatory, statistically meaningful audits and full transparency of election data and results to ensure that every eligible ballot is counted.
District 5 legislator Leo Biasiucci followed Borreli with an announcement that conservative members of Arizona’s legislature had furthered the Republican agenda in Arizona by passing legislation to ban education commonly known as “critical race theories” from schools statewide. According to Biasiucci, house republicans are also pursuing legislation that could prevent any business closures like those seen during the start of the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
Nationally, U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar assured constituents at Saturday’s fundraiser that he is pursuing Mohave County’s interests in his opposition to Biden. The 2020 election was only one of the differences Gosar has had with the Biden administration this year.
“We have a gentleman in the White House who is now basically trying to pull a fast one on us to go to war in Ukraine,” Gosar said, referring to rising tensions between American forces and Russia in Eastern Europe this week. “They’re building it up because they want to take care of tension off his bad track record, and now they’re arguing about protecting a line in the sand. They should do none of that until they can protect the line in the sand on our southern border.”
According to Gosar, a budget to be proposed by Biden later this year could result in greater national spending. Ultimately, Gosar believes many U.S. citizens share his frustrations.
“There is a red wave coming,” Gosar said. “In my world, if you’re getting attacked, that means you’re over the bombing site. Keep bombing.”
Arizona Senate President Karen Fann (R-Prescott) followed Gosar with a review of 2020 election audit efforts and an update on continued efforts to seek legal remedy for Biden’s election.
(31) comments
What a pic, 2 loser's , 1 who's own family disowned him for being such a jerk, the 2nd actually tried to send in 'fake elector counts, funny those who screamed the loudest about fraud are those who committed the fraud. Perfect trumpers. When will the trumpers wake up and accept they were conned?
As of Friday Daddy-O, I-Wanka and oldest son Uday must sit for depositions in New York followed by the DOJ probe. Justice may not be coming quickly, but it is coming. To take the fifth or not? Both have consequences![beam]
“To take the fifth or not?”
Hmm, wasn’t it the defeated who one ranted incessantly about low-life’s who take the fifth? Commenting that do so is “disgraceful” and only “the mob takes the fifth.” But son Eric took the Fifth over 500 times during the NY AG’s investigation into Trump finances.
“I do not see anyone still claiming fraud…”.
Republicans in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Texas, Alabama. Pennsylvania and Arizona are still shouting “fraud” day in and day out. The 2020 presidential election was the most secure election in history, whose results have never been in doubt.
"2 impeachments were tossed out...". No they were not. Both impeachments were filed with the senate who then failed to convict. The impeachments stand, no matter the end result.
"Convict her first, Bob." Oh, you mean the way Republicans screeched "Lock Her Up" at Mrs Clinton. Who, BTW, was fully exonerated. But, there are videos of Chemtrails Kelli breaking the law.
“Crow is on the menu.” No one can top this - The committee investigating the 2021 attack on the US Capitol issued subpoenas as they dig into the fake elector’s plot to overturn election results. The list includes Arizona Republicans Mark Finchem and Chemtrails Kelli Ward.
Democrats having their dinner in November. Crow is on the menu.
[smile]
“evoke outrage and disdain for the Biden administration at Saturday’s event.” Yup, seems to be a lot of that going around these days? Kinda’ like a new “pandemic” what’s the count now? Thirty Dim politicians “looking to spend more time with their families” good for them! [thumbup][tongue][whistling]
[thumbup]
Havasu what a joke. How about spending the time and money trying to stop illegal drugs in our high school.
Heck, 1502 you’all just legalized the “evil weed” what’s next “crank” or even “fentanyl?Yeah, that’s going to work out well! [thumbdown][censored][ohmy] Deaton
Obama told Biden not to fool around fixing the drug problem because it was dear to Obama's heart. Hunter said much the same thing.
How bad is the illegal drug problem in our high school? Do you know, or were you just spouting off as usual?
This year the funds raised will go to the “Traitors Defense Fund”.
Another Havasu Einstein! LaJuana Gillette, GOP, Havasu, “we gather to celebrate Lincoln’s birthday - but after the stolen election of 2020, we are the party of Trump." Amazing! The Lyin' King always said Lincoln was treated better than him, oops!, Lincoln was assassinated!
Chemtrails Kelli is determined to destroy the Arizona Republican Party. Following tRUMP down the sewer hole is only going to help the democrats!
And why would you care [batman], you’ve been advocating for that for at least two years that I know of? Right? [thumbup][tongue][whistling] Deaton
And you guys sure need the help!
Remind me again, which party is currently banning books and trying to overturn democracy? Using government to force their will on the republic?
Neither Party is doing that, though some small % of members of the Republican Party shamed themselves back in January. Some small % of Democrats did the same during the Kavanaugh hearings.
Biden if forcing the vaccine and mandates on the republic. Was that what you meant?
Seeing Chemtrails Kelli reminds me: The committee investigating the 2021 attack on the US Capitol issued a subpoena for Chemtrails as they dig into the fake elector’s plot to overturn election results. Now how does that go – oh yeah, “LOCK HER UP!”
Convict her first, Bob.
Many of the Republican leaders settle for conspiracy theories. The election of President Biden was fair, just, and certain. Those who continue to claim that fraud in the election was rampant just refuse to accept the reality of defeat. Poor leaders. No vision of the best for the country's future.
Quote: “There is a red wave coming,” Gosar said. “In my world, if you’re getting attacked, that means you’re over the bombing site. Keep bombing.” End quote. Some Democrat "spin masters" will take this and claim Paul has an airplane loaded with bombs. The sad thing being, some Dems will buy into it.
[thumbup] ! Simon. [thumbup][wink][smile] Deaton
“…a review of 2020 election audit efforts and an update on continued efforts to seek legal remedy for Biden’s election.” Legal remedy? Let’s see over 60 lawsuits were tossed out and the fraudit proved Biden got more votes than originally reported. Seriously, you people have got to just give it up!
2 impeachments were tossed out, too. What is your point?
I do not see anyone still claiming fraud, or filing suits for recounts. It is you and yours who need to give it up. It is well past time.
TOFT. "I do not see anyone still claiming fraud". Really? GOP din-din full of rally cries of election audit efforts, stolen election, continued voter fraud, extensive and inclusive voter fraud! Every speaker echoed the "big lie". Amazing!
Shutthe……👍
