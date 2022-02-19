With Lake Havasu City’s sunny skies, rolling waves and atmosphere for adventure, it has long become one of Arizona’s biggest tourism venues. But the city was host to a different crowd of visitors this weekend as state and local republican leaders gathered for a President’s Day dinner.
On Saturday, conservative officials including Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward and U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar gathered at Shugrue’s Restaurant, overlooking Havasu’s Bridgewater Channel. The fundraising dinner was also host to representatives including state senator Sonny Borrelli, and state legislators Regina Cobb and Leo Biasiucci.
LaJuana Gillette, a longtime Republican leader in Havasu, set the tone for the event with a welcome to Saturday’s guests and speakers.
“Tonight we gather to celebrate Lincoln’s 213th birthday,” Gillette said. “We have always been the party of Lincoln - but after the stolen election of 2020, we are now the party of Trump. It is your patriotism, dedication and participation in these kinds of events that will help the Republican Party win victory in the house and senate in 2022.”
According to Gillette, the Lincoln Day dinner represents the Havasu Republican party’s largest fundraising event. And on Saturday, Gillette encouraged conservatives to be proactive in their efforts.
“Precinct committeemen, and women too, will knock on doors and get out the vote for our political candidates,” Gillette said. “They are the ground troops, and will happily let our Republican candidates into the house and senate to stop the madness that is the Biden communist agenda. We must stand our ground and encourage our elected officials to stand up for the principles of the Republican party … we are the footsoldiers for the Party, and President Trump, who is depending on us to help you, and take our country back.”
The 2020 election proved a bitter loss to state and local Republicans, and continued accusations of possible voter fraud appeared to evoke outrage and disdain for the Biden administration at Saturday’s event.Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward served as the event’s master of ceremonies.
“Every single one of you out there knows that this is no longer just a political battle between Republicans and Democrats,” Wars said. “This is actually our country on the line. Our republic on the line. This is authoritarianism versus freedom, it’s tyranny versus liberty and it is good versus evil. So we have to be in the fight. I urge each and every one of you to get involved in some way.”
Ward encouraged conservatives to channel their frustrations with the outcome of 2020 into their efforts to raise support for Republican candidates during this year’s midterm elections.
“I hope that I will give you the motivation to stay the course,” Ward said. “Because if we, as good people..as Republicans who believe in faith, family and freedom; who believe in small government and low taxes and personal responsibility and following the constitution … if we sit down, shut up, let them shame us for doing what’s right - then they win. We are the ones that are going to make America great again, again.”
Arizona Sen. Sonny Borrelli, who represents Havasu, appeared to share his fellow Republicans’ belief that fraud had taken place in the 2020 presidential election.
“Our election was hijacked,” Borrelli said. “There’s no question. Congress has a duty to protect our democracy and follow the facts … the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud in the history of American politics was by Joe Biden in 2020. The hypocrisy that’s been going on the last few years is completely off the charts.”
Borrelli said that election integrity can only be restored by supporting mandatory, statistically meaningful audits and full transparency of election data and results to ensure that every eligible ballot is counted.
District 5 legislator Leo Biasiucci followed Borreli with an announcement that conservative members of Arizona’s legislature had furthered the Republican agenda in Arizona by passing legislation to ban education commonly known as “critical race theories” from schools statewide. According to Biasiucci, house republicans are also pursuing legislation that could prevent any business closures like those seen during the start of the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
Nationally, U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar assured constituents at Saturday’s fundraiser that he is pursuing Mohave County’s interests in his opposition to Biden. The 2020 election was only one of the differences Gosar has had with the Biden administration this year.
“We have a gentleman in the White House who is now basically trying to pull a fast one on us to go to war in Ukraine,” Gosar said, referring to rising tensions between American forces and Russia in Eastern Europe this week. “They’re building it up because they want to take care of tension off his bad track record, and now they’re arguing about protecting a line in the sand. They should do none of that until they can protect the line in the sand on our southern border.”
According to Gosar, a budget to be proposed by Biden later this year could result in greater national spending. Ultimately, Gosar believes many U.S. citizens share his frustrations.
“There is a red wave coming,” Gosar said. “In my world, if you’re getting attacked, that means you’re over the bombing site. Keep bombing.”
Arizona Senate President Karen Fann (R-Prescott) followed Gosar with a review of 2020 election audit efforts and an update on continued efforts to seek legal remedy for Biden’s election.
(1) comment
“…a review of 2020 election audit efforts and an update on continued efforts to seek legal remedy for Biden’s election.” Legal remedy? Let’s see over 60 lawsuits were tossed out and the fraudit proved Biden got more votes than originally reported. Seriously, you people have got to just give it up!
