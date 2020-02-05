With the amount of elongated vowels and patrons clad in Green Bay Packer and University of Wisconsin gear, Mudshark Brewery and Restaurant could have passed for a pub in Madison when it kicked off its state mixer season in January.
General Manager Mercy Benton said the Wisconsin crowd has always shown up in force at the state mixers, which are in their third year at Mudshark, but she was surprised to see the Midwesterners start to show up a full two hours before Wisconsin Night was scheduled to begin – just to make sure that they had a seat.
“It is really cool to see how big of a response we got in our first event of the year,” Benton said.
Dan Fitzgerald of Rice Lake, Wisconsin said he and a group of friends from Wisconsin got to the restaurant 90 minutes before the music was supposed to start to make sure that they got their preferred table.
That ended up paying off for the group, because Benton said the place was full an hour before the show began.
“We knew there would be a good crowd,” Fitzgerald said.
He said their group of friends has a standing appointment to come see Gary “The Castaway” Peaslee, who performs at the restaurant every Tuesday. So of course they were going to show up to here him play on Wisconsin night.
“It’s just like being home,” Fitzgerald said. “When we go out in Wisconsin we know everybody. Here you get to know them. So that is what makes it nice.”
Benton said she has enjoyed watching as people from the same area of the country meet for the first time, thousands of miles away from their homes.
“Some of the people will be from the same town and they don’t know each other,” she said. “The bar fills up completely so it kind of overflows into the dining room. It is fun to see the mingling process itself – they are just walking around and having a good time. Snowbirds come here as a second home in retirement, so it is fun to see them come here and they are still making friends from the place that they call home.”
“It’s just a fun thing to do,” said Nancy Polasky of New London, Wisconsin. “The entertainment is good and the food is good – I like Mudshark anyway.”
More states to meet
Wisconsin night was followed up by Minnesota, while Michigan Night is scheduled for tonight. Benton said those three states, along with the Canada Mixer are probably the most popular mixers every year.
Mudshark also hosts mixers for both Dakotas, Washington, Oregon and Montana.
This year Benton said the restaurant has decided to expand its offerings to include Idaho, Nebraska, Iowa, Alaska and a night for all other states.
“We tried to get in as much as we could without going too late into the season, because some of the birds start going home in April,” Benton said. “This year we tried to incorporate smaller states that I wasn’t sure how the turn out would be, so we doubled up on some of them. But we tried to include as many states as we could.”
Reverse snowbirds
Benton credited a lot of the mixers’ success to Peaslee, whose repertoire of cherished oldies makes him a favorite amongst Havasu’s snowbird population.
Gerry Cole of Tomahawk, Wisconsin said he hardly ever misses a show when he is in town.
“We like his type of music and joining in with the group,” he said.
But the shows don’t stop once the snowbirds leave town – that’s about when the tour begins.
Joanna Scruggs, Peaslee’s wife, said the couple has become friends with many of the regulars who come to Lake Havasu every winter. Then during the summer they like to escape the heat by going on tour and playing shows in the hometowns of the snowbirds they’ve met in Havasu.
Scruggs said they always get lots of requests for The Castaway to play before the snowbirds clear out of Lake Havasu City.
“When we get ready to start planning for the summer they tell us, ‘Oh, you’ve got to come and play for us,’” Scruggs said. “So I get an atlas, I circle the cities and connect the dots. Then we get in our RV and take off.”
